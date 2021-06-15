Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 145,773 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 259,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,773 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $18,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Shares of SLG traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,808. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.07.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

