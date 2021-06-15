BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). BeyondSpring reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BeyondSpring.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07).

BYSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 9,529.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,147,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 287,788 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 235,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 161,150 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter worth about $1,267,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 87,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

BYSI traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.54. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

