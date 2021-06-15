Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 74,938 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,350,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74,938 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions accounts for 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $36,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $255,066.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $379,411.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,871 shares of company stock worth $2,911,485. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,528. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

