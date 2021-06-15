Centersquare Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $14,063,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 149,674 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,668,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 55,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,417,000 after acquiring an additional 276,842 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of DOC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.42. 23,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

