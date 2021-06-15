Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 30,077 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,077 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up about 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $29,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HGV traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,928. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 780.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $48.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on HGV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

