Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Short Interest Down 41.2% in May

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the May 13th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Xiaobai Maimai stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,628. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53. Xiaobai Maimai has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44.

Get Xiaobai Maimai alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.35% of Xiaobai Maimai worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in China. Its platform collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a range of products on its social e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Hexindai Inc and changed its name to Xiaobai Maimai Inc in December 2020.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaobai Maimai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaobai Maimai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.