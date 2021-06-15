Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 6,697 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $26,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after acquiring an additional 456,714 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,451,000 after acquiring an additional 716,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 192,798 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

J stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.60.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

