Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the May 13th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period.

Shares of GNOM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.84. 445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,452. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

