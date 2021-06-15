Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Holdings Increased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,459 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 491,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 68,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 321,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 821,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,671. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $36.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.