Chilton Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,069 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,157 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $40.74. 42,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,483. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.48.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

