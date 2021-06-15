Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $191 million-194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.58 million.

PHR traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,518. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -75.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.04.

In other Phreesia news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

