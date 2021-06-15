Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) Senior Officer Robert Godbout Sells 177,000 Shares

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) Senior Officer Robert Godbout sold 177,000 shares of Robex Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$70,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$120,000.

RBX traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.37. 426,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42. Robex Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$215.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41.

Robex Resources Company Profile

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits situated in west Mali.

