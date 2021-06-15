Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) Senior Officer Robert Godbout Sells 177,000 Shares

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) Senior Officer Robert Godbout sold 177,000 shares of Robex Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$70,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$120,000.
RBX traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.37. 426,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42. Robex Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$215.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41.
Robex Resources Company Profile
