XTRABYTES Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $691.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

