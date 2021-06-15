TigerCash Price Hits $0.0159 on Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $889,112.39 and approximately $7.23 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.61 or 0.00872507 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

