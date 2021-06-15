Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0748 on Top Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $635,201.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0748 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,099,338 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.