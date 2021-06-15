Lead Wallet One Day Trading Volume Reaches $188,020.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $188,020.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00060342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00151261 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00181161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.63 or 0.00982042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,279.43 or 1.00235527 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LEADUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.