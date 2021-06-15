MediShares (MDS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.34 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. MediShares has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and approximately $538,881.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MediShares has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MediShares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00062814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.70 or 0.00780639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00084863 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.86 or 0.07880743 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MDSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MediShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.