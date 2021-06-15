Analysts Anticipate PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $29.28. 33,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07. PPL has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stolper Co lifted its stake in PPL by 26.1% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 16.9% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of PPL by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 70,498 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,835,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

