Glenview Trust Co Buys 2,544 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $118.21. The company had a trading volume of 29,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $173,869.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 7,570 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $902,798.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,149,127.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,191 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,008 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

