The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,022,000 after buying an additional 95,427 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $23,826,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,276. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.90.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

