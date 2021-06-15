Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

PEGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.23. 37,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,725. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.