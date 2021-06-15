Ibex Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 46,998 New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVSAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Shares of NVSAU remained flat at $$10.07 on Tuesday. 269,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,508. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

