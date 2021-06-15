Ark Global Emerging Companies LP Takes Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Ark Global Emerging Companies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. Burford Capital accounts for approximately 8.1% of Ark Global Emerging Companies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ark Global Emerging Companies LP owned about 0.06% of Burford Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 450,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BUR traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,792 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13. Burford Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

