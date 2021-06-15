CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Trading Down 6.8% After Insider Selling

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.30. 10,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,193,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Specifically, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 492,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,949 shares of company stock valued at $744,014 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRTS. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarParts.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $807.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.57 and a beta of 2.70.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter worth approximately $15,092,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 49.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 863,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 285,607 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in CarParts.com by 1,191.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after buying an additional 1,013,000 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in CarParts.com by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,028,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after buying an additional 364,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

