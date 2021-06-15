iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 1.10% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $77,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.71. 8,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,489. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.38. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $135.92 and a 52-week high of $193.47.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

