Ibex Investors LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 266,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 69,543 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 126,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 31,423 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 491,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,729,686. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.47.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.