Ibex Investors LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.67. 10,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,615. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.70 and a 52 week high of $139.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

