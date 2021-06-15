Ibex Investors LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. General Motors makes up approximately 0.7% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 299.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the sale, the president now owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,563,252 shares of company stock worth $91,137,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.51. The company had a trading volume of 313,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,893,270. The company has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

