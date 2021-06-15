Ibex Investors LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000. Ibex Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dillard’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1,494.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 455,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after acquiring an additional 131,583 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 408.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $1,306,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,478 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,815.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010 over the last 90 days. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

NYSE DDS traded down $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.14. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $183.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is -21.98%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

