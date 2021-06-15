Ergoteles LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,851.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,351 shares during the period. Align Technology comprises about 0.8% of Ergoteles LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $25,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 669.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $600.50. 5,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,348. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $589.30. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.57 and a 1 year high of $647.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 105.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

