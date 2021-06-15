U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,282 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 2.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,634,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 14,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.25. The stock had a trading volume of 44,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

