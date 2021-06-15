TCTC Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.8% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

