TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Large Volume Increase

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 231,702 shares.The stock last traded at $32.04 and had previously closed at $30.96.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.75.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $580,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $6,329,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $54,357,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

