Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,746 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,762% compared to the average daily volume of 61 put options.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $102,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,113,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Talend during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the first quarter worth $237,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the fourth quarter worth $59,810,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Talend by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talend by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,052,000 after acquiring an additional 390,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

TLND stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.32. 4,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,411. Talend has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.61. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Talend will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

