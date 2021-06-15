iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the May 13th total of 154,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of IGOV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.35. 1,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,048. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

