Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)’s share price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 2,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 148,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

The company has a market cap of $539.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tredegar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Tredegar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 41,964 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tredegar Company Profile (NYSE:TG)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.