UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Down 9.1%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s share price dropped 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.95. Approximately 203,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,661,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIGR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 109.92 and a beta of 1.78.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter worth about $2,932,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter worth about $1,793,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 106.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 27,889 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 4,296.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after buying an additional 840,003 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter worth about $4,886,000. Institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

