Wilder World Price Up 28.8% Over Last Week (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Wilder World has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wilder World has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $398,259.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00062660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.31 or 0.00784360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00084789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.45 or 0.07879373 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

