Pantos (PAN) Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Pantos has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $15,733.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pantos has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00151086 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00181637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00987297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,265.60 or 1.00482362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pantos Coin Profile

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,478,346 coins. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

