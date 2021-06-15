Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,831 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

