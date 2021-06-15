JT Stratford LLC Has $776,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JT Stratford LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Shares of V opened at $234.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.73. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

