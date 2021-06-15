The Sandbox Hits 1-Day Volume of $23.58 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $194.45 million and $23.58 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008712 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $744.87 or 0.01858809 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00015626 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

