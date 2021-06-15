Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will announce $47.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.21 million. Veracyte posted sales of $20.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $199.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.80 million to $215.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $260.16 million, with estimates ranging from $251.10 million to $266.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million.

VCYT has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,467. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

