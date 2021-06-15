$94.73 Million in Sales Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to post sales of $94.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.20 million and the lowest is $89.25 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $83.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $416.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.05 million to $430.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $524.10 million, with estimates ranging from $478.20 million to $570.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLDN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.

In other news, Director Debra Coy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $210,721.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,697.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,290 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 31,925.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 195,067 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,759,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter worth $3,547,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter worth $3,106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter worth $2,750,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.68. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,721. The company has a market cap of $496.67 million, a P/E ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willdan Group has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $54.99.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

