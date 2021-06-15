Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.9% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 13,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,143,000 after purchasing an additional 281,517 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 278,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 79,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,898. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.03. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

