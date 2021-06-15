$94.73 Million in Sales Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to post sales of $94.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.20 million and the lowest is $89.25 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $83.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $416.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.05 million to $430.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $524.10 million, with estimates ranging from $478.20 million to $570.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of WLDN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,721. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $496.67 million, a P/E ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $256,398.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra Coy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $40,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,602 shares of company stock worth $1,727,290 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

