Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.57. Vishay Intertechnology posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 222.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

