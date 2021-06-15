-$0.44 EPS Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.49). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KALA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.88. 34,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,076. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

