Ibex Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Ibex Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,814,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,220 shares during the period. Tufin Software Technologies comprises 6.5% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ibex Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $19,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TUFN. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after acquiring an additional 510,285 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 156,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 57,323 shares during the last quarter.

Tufin Software Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.56. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.33.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TUFN shares. Cowen started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Tufin Software Technologies Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

