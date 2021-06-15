Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,244 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,571 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,853,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.90. 186,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,756,969. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.25. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $98.47 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

